5 stowaways found on container ship, detained at Penn Terminals

Chopper 6 was overhead as the men were taken off the container ship called the AS Petra, sailing under the Liberian Flag.
Sources told Action News that at least one of the men had a leg injury, and all of the men appeared to be suffering from dehydration.
Views from Chopper 6 showed the men in handcuffs sitting next to the ship. Some of the men were barefoot.
No additional information was immediately available.