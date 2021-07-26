crime

5 stowaways found on container ship, detained at Penn Terminals

Views from Chopper 6 showed the men in handcuffs sitting next to the ship. Some of the men were barefoot.
EMBED <>More Videos

5 stowaways found on container ship, detained at Penn Terminals

EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained five stowaways at the Penn Terminals in Eddystone, Pennsylvania on Monday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was overhead as the men were taken off the container ship called the AS Petra, sailing under the Liberian Flag.

Sources told Action News that at least one of the men had a leg injury, and all of the men appeared to be suffering from dehydration.

SEE ALSO: Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philadelphia port seized by government

Views from Chopper 6 showed the men in handcuffs sitting next to the ship. Some of the men were barefoot.

No additional information was immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eddystone boroughcrimepennsylvania news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Jefferson Hospital shooting suspect charged with murder, other crimes
Philly hospital shooting: What we know about suspected gunman
Street racing, unruly crowds 'will not be tolerated,' mayor says
Video shows 2 gunman wanted in shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News