tornado

Bucks County mobile home park struck by EF-3 tornado: "I just saw debris"

"I just saw the debris. It was just flying everywhere, and he's screaming at me like 'run, run, run!"
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mobile home park struck by tornado: "I just saw debris"

TREVOSE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ring video shows the powerful EF-3 tornado that tore through part of Bucks County on Thursday evening.

Theresa Knapp's camera showed the storm ripping through the Penn Valley mobile home park in Trevose, Pa.

The aluminum siding was torn from her porch, and what appears to be a funnel cloud can be seen just to the right of the screen.

The tornado had wind speeds up to 140 mph, the National Weather Service said on Friday.

WATCH: Tornado damage across Philadelphia region
EMBED More News Videos

The damage from tornadoes and severe storms stretched from the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania to the beaches in New Jersey.



"To see all these trees missing and to think, 'my house got spared?'" Knapp said.

Fortunately, Knapp wasn't at home, but instead was around the corner from her husband's job at the volunteer fire dept.

"I just saw the debris. It was just flying everywhere, and he's screaming at me like 'run, run, run' and we just ran into the building," she said.

The nearby Faulkner car dealership bore the brunt of the storm.

RELATED: Video shows Faulkner car dealership being hit by tornado
EMBED More News Videos

The National Weather Services says the tornado that hit the Bensalem and Trevose areas in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has ben classified as an EF-3.



The tornado flipped cars, uprooted utility boxes, bent metal light poles and sent them crashing onto dealership vehicles.

The view from Chopper 6 showing the back buildings of the Buick dealership heavily damaged.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 surveyed the damage left by a tornado in Trevose.



Debris from the Pa. Turnpike even landed in nearby neighborhoods.

Kelly Washington was one of many still without power as the clean-up continues.

"I look at this and I think... I'm grateful to be alive," she said.

Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers explains, typically, tornadoes in our area are not on the ground long enough to collect enough debris that they can be spotted on radar. However, three such tornadoes occurred on Thursday in our area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbucks countycaught on videotornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Teacher organizes thousands for community cleanup after Ida
Two weeks after Hurricane Ida, cleanup continues in South Jersey
Expanded FEMA recovery center opens for South Jersey tornado victims
'We're lucky to be alive': Cleanup continues following NJ tornado
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News