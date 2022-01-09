Police search for group who assaulted bowling alley manager in Bucks County

PENNDEL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County are searching for a group of people involved in an assault at a bowling alley.Penndel Police say about five people were being disruptive at Penndel Bowling just after midnight Sunday.When one of the managers asked the group to leave, the group ganged up on that manager and assaulted him before fleeing in an SUV.Police are checking surveillance cameras for the group involved in the incident.