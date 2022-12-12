PennDOT hosting job fairs in Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties

There is a variety of positions available including Transportation Equipment Operator, Diesel and Construction Equipment Mechanic and seasonal Winter Maintenance employee.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will host its first of four job fairs planned this week.

Those interested in a career with PennDOT can go to the fair at the Delaware County Maintenance Facility located at 26 South Old Middletown Road in Media beginning at 9 a.m. It runs until 1 p.m.

For more information on Monday's job fair, call 610-566-0972

Here are more details about the other upcoming job fairs:

- Tuesday, December 13, Montgomery County Maintenance Facility, 2005 Swede Road, Norristown, PA 19401. For more information, please call 610-275-2368;

- Wednesday, December 14, Chester County Maintenance Facility, 711 Ryan Boulevard, Coatesville, PA 19320. For more information, please call 484-340-3200; and

- Thursday, December 15, Bucks County Maintenance Facility, 6160 Potters Lane, Pipersville, PA 18947. For more information, please call 215-345-6060.

PennDOT released further information for applicants:

"Positions are posted online at www.employment.pa.gov and applicants are encouraged to submit their application through the website whether they can attend or not attend the job fairs. Applicants do not have to live in the county for the job they are applying for and can attend any of the job fair locations.

If for any reason an applicant cannot complete an application on the website before the scheduled job fairs, staff with laptops will be available at all four job fairs to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.

For positions that require a Commercial Driver's License, PennDOT will conduct on-the-spot interviews for CDL operators. Driving tests will also be administered the same day, if available. CDL operators should bring their current driver's license and medical examiner certificate to the job fair. Requirements for a CDL will be posted on the job description on the employment website."