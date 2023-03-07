PennDOT begins repairing potholes on over 40 state roads around Philadelphia

PennDOT said that crews will begin working on more than 40 state highways this week to address deteriorating roads.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As winter comes to an end, pothole season around Philadelphia is ramping up, and drivers are paying the price.

For some drivers, however, the damage is already done.

"It was so bumpy, it was so unbearable, it messed up the whole fender," said Gino Quiroz. "Now I have to replace the brakes on the car."

His wallet is paying the price.

"That whole thing right there," he said, pointing to his back bumper, "They said the back was almost like $2,300."

PennDOT crews rode down I-76 westbound Tuesday, filling highway cavities with a spray patching truck.

"It addresses potholes that are not as deep," explained Robyn Briggs, the community relations coordinator for PennDOT.

She also said repairing potholes is an ongoing process that will likely last until next winter.

PennDOT stated it had over 4,000 potholes reported in 2022, and it expects a similar number this year.

"It doesn't matter if the snows on the ground, even if it rains, we have that water seeping through any little crack in the pavement which then sits there, it can freeze, it then thaws," said Briggs.

As crews work to patch them up, PennDOT recommends that drivers take it slow when they see a hole in the road and leave plenty of space for repair trucks.

"I see them out there, but I think maybe they need to hire more people, maybe get more people out there so they can get it done a little quicker," said Shoun Randolph from North Philadelphia.

PennDOT encourages drivers to report deteriorating pavement by going online and choosing "Submit Concern" or calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD.