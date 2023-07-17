Route 202 in King of Prussia closed again due to pavement failure: PennDOT officials

PennDOT officials announced on Sunday night that Route 202 (Dekalb Pike) is closed and detoured in King of Prussia due to pavement failure.

The roadway will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage.

Officials say the road is closed between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard.

This is the same section of Route 202 that was closed in both directions on July 10 following the discovery of a large sinkhole, officials stated.

On Saturday night, officials said the left lane was closed on northbound Route 202 just after Henderson Road due to new pavement failure. The right lane was closed just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The roadway will remain closed until PennDOT engineers can assess the extent of the new damage and develop a plan to perform additional sinkhole repairs.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard. Local access will be maintained up to the closure, officials say.

Drivers are also advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work area because backups and delays will occur.

