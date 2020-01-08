winter weather

Snowy conditions arrive in Berks County, Pennsylvania

By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a slow go during the evening commute along Penn Avenue in Sinking Spring, Berks County.

A little slower than usual-- courtesy of a snowfall that started right around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

It has also been enough to attract a few extra customers to the local Ace Hardware with people looking for the wintertime usuals.

Carrie Brown, manager of the Weaver's Ace Hardware, says it's, "Mostly your ice melt, rock salt, wood pellets, anything to keep the house warm. Getting colder temperatures we might be looking for heat-tape so your pipes don't freeze."



Meanwhile, with the likelihood of accumulating snow a bit better this far north and west of Philadelphia, PennDOT crews spent the earlier part of the day pre-treating roadways with brine.

So far, there have been no reports of icy conditions across the region, but PennDOT officials are urging commuters to keep an eye on conditions as day turns to night.

PennDOT spokesperson Robyn Briggs says, "If it is dark out especially, and if the road temperatures do get colder it could form black ice which you don't see. So, the key is if you know it's inclement weather out there to again remain calm, slow down, and keep your following distance between you and a vehicle in front of you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermontgomery countyweatherwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
What happens when you leave your car window open during a blizzard
Cold-stunned iguanas falling from Florida trees
Florida iguanas falling out of trees as temperatures drop
How to prepare for an ice storm
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News