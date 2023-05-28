Fireworks mark Memorial Day weekend celebrations at Penn's Landing

Fireworks erupted over Penn's Landing in Philadelphia on Saturday night as crowds of people celebrated the unofficial start of summer.

It's Memorial Day weekend, and the 70-degree weather was a nice welcome for people who were eager to make their way outdoors.

"I love it here. It's so much fun, the atmosphere is great, and it's a fun place to people-watch," said Joseph Nulty from Fishtown.

People gathered from all across the country to celebrate in the city, including a mother-daughter duo who traveled all the way from Kansas.

"We like excitement!" said Mary Hamlin from Garden City, Kansas.

Earlier on Saturday, people came out to the SummerFest at Penn's Landing to listen to free music, play games, and eat food.

"We went out to Dave and Buster's, then we ate there, then we came down here just to walk around and get a funnel cake," said Zakiyyah Belgrave from Upper Darby.

While people enjoy the food and fireworks, they also say they don't forget the meaning behind Monday's holiday.

"Monday is all about hot dogs, having fun with your friends, and remembering everyone that served our country and gave us the freedom we have so that we can celebrate Memorial Day as a country," said Nulty.