Pennsylvania golfers excited for courses to reopen on May 1

By
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania golfers are rejoicing after learning that on May 1, they can return to the courses after Governor Tom Wolf made the announcement on Monday.

Jim Bogan, the director of golf at Bensalem Township Country Club, said after the announcement, tee-times booked up through the weekend.

"The switchboard lit up from the start of the announcement. We've booked already right through Friday, Saturday and Sunday," he said.

Bogan said restrictions will be in place.



"Single carts, no caddies, we're waiting on different views of how we can't and can proceed. We're really happy we're open," Bogan said.

The COVID-19 restrictions must be in place at public and private courses.

The Union League Golf Club at Torresdale is members only. They also have tee times already booked and are spending the days leading up to Friday preparing.

Director of Golf Sean Palmer explained safety is a priority.

"So we spaced out tee times. Folks arrive just before tee time and go off and play. And (when) they leave the golf course, they go right off to their car and go," he said. "We have industrial strength sanitizer...our staff can safely clean the golf carts from a distance."

While everyone else is preparing the City of Philadelphia is still waiting to decide on how they will proceed with their public courses. As of Tuesday, people were still unable to book tee times.

