COVID-19 vaccine

70% of adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The commonwealth currently ranks 7th nationally in first doses administered.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA to take up Moderna, J&J Covid-19 booster questions

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Seventy percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

As of October 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines.

"The commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus," said Wolf. "Now, 70% of Pennsylvania's adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age."

The commonwealth currently ranks 7th nationally in first doses administered.

"To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you," said Wolf. "For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus."

RELATED: 70% of Philadelphians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

The City of Philadelphia hit the 70% milestone on October 7.

"I'm extremely proud that 70% of adults in Philadelphia have heeded the advice of experts and are fully vaccinated from the dangers of COVID-19," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Philadelphia is among the first big cities in our country to reach this important milestone and make no mistake - it did not happen by chance."

To find a vaccine provider near you, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharrisburgpennsylvania newscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
FDA wrestles with whether to offer J&J booster shot
Mixing COVID boosters likely safe, effective: NIH study
Next on FDA's agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Boeing mandates vaccine against COVID for employees
TOP STORIES
From cars to gas, surging prices match a 13-year high
Inmate uprising at Philly prison under control
Protests erupt after UDel student charged with attacking ex-girlfriend
Breaking supply chain gridlock that's causing shortages, high prices
John Deere workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Butterball recalls 14K pounds of ground turkey due to plastic concerns
USPS issues statement after large pile of mail found in woods
Show More
Wilmington mother of 4 gunned down on her front porch
Thursday Night Football: Brady says Eagles are 'a very dangerous team'
White House rejects Trump's claims over Jan. 6 Capitol riot documents
These 3 Philly spots made New York Times' Restaurant List
3-alarm fire leads to collapse at Trenton building
More TOP STORIES News