70% of adults in Pennsylvania are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Seventy percent of Pennsylvanians aged 18 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.
As of October 13, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 13,135,136 COVID-19 vaccines.
"The commonwealth has reached a milestone in our fight against this deadly virus," said Wolf. "Now, 70% of Pennsylvania's adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age."
The commonwealth currently ranks 7th nationally in first doses administered.
"To everyone who has gotten vaccinated, thank you," said Wolf. "For those not yet vaccinated, please consider joining us in doing your part. Visit a vaccine provider as soon as possible. Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus."
The City of Philadelphia hit the 70% milestone on October 7.
"I'm extremely proud that 70% of adults in Philadelphia have heeded the advice of experts and are fully vaccinated from the dangers of COVID-19," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Philadelphia is among the first big cities in our country to reach this important milestone and make no mistake - it did not happen by chance."
