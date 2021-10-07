Health & Fitness

Officials: 70% of Philadelphians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,892 Philadelphians have succumbed to the virus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Thursday that at least 70% of the city's adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"I'm extremely proud that 70% of adults in Philadelphia have heeded the advice of experts and are fully vaccinated from the dangers of COVID-19," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. "Philadelphia is among the first big cities in our country to reach this important milestone and make no mistake - it did not happen by chance."

Officials say at least 86% of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians stands at least 872,803, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,067,864.

Philadelphia has averaged 249 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

