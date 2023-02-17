2 lawmakers propose lowering driving age to 15 years old in Pennsylvania

The legislation would subject a 15-year-old to the same "extensive training and safety measures" that are currently in place.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two Pennsylvania lawmakers want to lower the legal driving age in the state from 16 years old to 15 years old.

Democratic State Representative Stephen Kinsey of Philadelphia and Republican State Representative Eric Nelson of western Pennsylvania issued a memo to colleagues.

They argue the current legal driving age prevents teenagers from working and prohibits employment choices.

"While state law allows young people in Pennsylvania to begin working before they are 16 years old, it limits their employment choices by prohibiting them from driving until the age of 16," they wrote in the memo.

"If Pennsylvania teens wish to work and are legally permitted to do so, they should not be denied the right to travel to their place of employment," the memo continued.

Kinsey and Neslon say their legislation would subject a 15-year-old driver to the same "extensive training and safety measures" that are currently in place for young drivers.

That includes passenger limitations and nighttime driving restrictions.

"Three neighboring states - West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland - recognize the societal contributions that individuals under 16 can make by allowing them to get their learner's permits," the lawmakers wrote. "Joining these states would mean more financial empowerment for Pennsylvania's youth and more tax revenue for the state."