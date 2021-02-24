Patient accused of stabbing Pennsylvania Hospital doctor in face identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a doctor inside a Philadelphia hospital on Tuesday.It happened at Pennsylvania Hospital located on the 800 block of Spruce Street in Center City.According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, 35-year-old Rakeem Anderson is accused of stabbing the doctor in the face and head.The DA's office says the suspect even continued his attack even as he was being pulled away from the victim.The doctor is currently listed in stable condition.Anderson is facing charges of aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime and simple assault.The district attorney's office is requesting Anderson be held in custody on $999,999 bail and that a mental health evaluation be ordered.Anderson also has an active bench warrant out of Delaware County."Pennsylvania Hospital is working closely with the Philadelphia Police to respond to an incident which happened this afternoon involving a patient and a physician, who sustained injuries. Swift action by hospital staff ensured that the physician received immediate care, and they are in stable condition. There was no danger at any time to other patients or staff in the hospital. All hospital operations continue as usual, and we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation of this incident."