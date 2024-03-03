Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $443M jackpot; Mega Millions over $650M

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than a billion dollars is for grabs when you combine the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing surged to $443 million.

Here are the winning numbers: 3, 18, 36, 53, 27 and Powerball number 12.

No one won Friday's Mega Millions drawing so that jackpot stands at $650 million.

Many were out Saturday night purchasing tickets and dreaming big.

"I would gather everybody that I know, have a massive massive big party and remove myself from a lot of places, and live the rest of my days in a foreign land with everyone that wanted to participate," said Adrian Hughes of Havertown.

"I'd get me a nice house in Radnor and I'd actually open up a couple gyms. I think gyms are great businesses and a studio and then probably just invest it," said Joshua Prince of West Philadelphia.

Even if you don't win, your money still goes towards a good cause. The Pennsylvania Lottery designates all its proceeds to programs that benefit older residents.

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. When you win the lottery, you have two options to receive your prize: an annuity or a lump sum.

The next Mega Millions drawing is on Tuesday night