Redesigned mail-in ballots coming to Pennsylvania for 2024 primary election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Changes are coming to Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots for the 2024 primary election.

The materials mailed to you will come with a revised direction sheet to better explain how to fill in and return the ballot.

You will also notice there will be yellow coloring to make it clearer where the voter signs and dates the ballot.

The privacy envelope that you put the ballot in will be changed to yellow, with a clear watermark.

The governor's office says this is in response to voter errors in the past, which have led to the rejection of thousands of mail ballots.