The Pennsylvania State Police Force has launched a new cadet application cycle, removing the college credit requirements.

Pa. State Police sees 258% surge in applicants after removing college requirement for new cadets

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania State Police Force has launched a new cadet application cycle, removing the college credit requirements.

This change has already resulted in a 258% surge in applicants during the previous hiring cycle in August.

To apply, candidates must possess a high school diploma or G.E.D., as well as a valid driver's license.

You must also be at least 20 years old and a Pennsylvania resident.

The current application cycle will remain open until January 31.