Woman killed in wrong-way, drunk-driving crash on I-95 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was killed on Interstate 95 North in Philadelphia on Sunday after a wrong-way, drunk-driving crash, according to state police.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. between exits for the Walt Whitman Bridge and Columbus Boulevard.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the scene for reports of a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes.

While on their way to the scene, troopers say the wrong-way vehicle struck another car traveling northbound head-on.

The driver of the northbound car, a 21-year-old woman, died as a result of the crash.

Through an investigation, police say the 44-year-old wrong-way driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash, according to state police.

Charges are being prepared by state police in this investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of those involved in this crash.

I-95 North was shut down for several hours as a result of the crash. It was reopened before 8 a.m.