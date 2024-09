Pennsylvania State Police launch social media pages for tips

The sites are a one-stop shop for active investigations, cold cases and missing people.

Pennsylvania State Police have launched their "PSP Tips" social media pages.

You can find them on Facebook and X.

Both sites provide users with a toll-free number, 1-800-4PA-TIPS and a link to an online tip submission form.

You can send tips anonymously on the social media pages or by calling 1-800-4PA-TIPS.