Officials identify Pennsylvania State Police trooper killed in officer-involved shooting

State police say 29-year-old Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. was shot and killed during the incident in Juniata County.

MIFFLINTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials have identified the people involved in a shooting that left one Pennsylvania State Police trooper dead and another seriously hurt on Saturday.

Lieutenant James Wagner, 45, was seriously injured in the shooting.

Wagner is currently listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

The incident began when officials say a man engaged with state troopers just after 11 a.m.

According to state police, the man arrived at Troop G, Lewistown station armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot.

This led to a search for him by state police.

Officials identified the shooter as 38-year-old Brandon Stine of Thompsontown, Juniata County.

Stine shot Wagner while troopers were searching for him, according to officials.

The shooter was eventually located around 3 p.m. in the area of Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, Juniata County.

Troopers say they exchanged gunfire with Stine, which led to Rougeau and the suspect being shot and killed.

"This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police," said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police.

"We ask for your continued prayers for not only our Troopers but also their families," he added.

Rougeau enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2020 and was transferred to Troop G in Lewistown in March of last year.

State police say he is the 104th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty.