PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A ninth candidate has entered the race to succeed Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.

Pennsylvania State Representative Amen Brown announced his candidacy for mayor in West Philadelphia on Friday.

Brown is facing eight other candidates, including five former city council members.