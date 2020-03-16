Pennsylvania statewide shutdown: Governor Wolf extends COVID-19 shutdown across Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5971819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, via AccuWeather.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County reported three new positive coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to over 76.Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order Monday to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, although he also maintained that he would not send the National Guard or state police to force businesses to close or stop events.Wolf acted in similar fashion as neighboring states, including Ohio, New York and New Jersey, as he closed schools statewide and a range of government offices in the days leading up to Monday.The shutdown of nonessential government offices and nonessential business activity will begin Tuesday, he said."This isn't a decision that I take lightly at all," Wolf said during a news conference at the headquarters of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. "It's one that I'm making because medical experts believe it's the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients."Wolf had in recent days issued similar orders for four heavily populated southeastern Pennsylvania counties - Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery - where the state has confirmed most of its cases of COVID-19, while Philadelphia took a similar step Monday.Wolf's order is a blend of voluntary and mandatory actions. For instance, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said it was suspending gambling operations for all casinos. Wolf on Sunday night ordered bars and restaurants in five counties to close dine-in service and said businesses that do not adhere to the order could face penalties.Still, he also said that he would not use force to close businesses, but he urged people to understand that all Pennsylvanians are in the fight together and said they owe it to one another not to spread the disease."People will be making their decisions what they do with their lives all across the commonwealth for the next days and weeks and months," Wolf said in response to a reporter's question about racetracks refusing to close unless forced. "What we ought to do is think not what should we do in terms what the law is, but what should we do in terms of what we owe to our fellow citizens."Wolf's orders in recent days have often caused confusion and required clarification or adjustments.Meanwhile, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court gave local judges the ability to shut down county courthouses as needed and the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchanges will no longer take cash or credit cards.A look at the other developments in Pennsylvania:___Cases confirmed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health have exceeded 75, as of Monday. The majority of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania.Health officials have said most of the people affected were in isolation at home, with a handful being treated at hospitals.The virus that has stricken tens of thousands around the globe causes only mild symptoms for the majority of the people who become infected but can be deadly for some, especially older adults and people with certain health conditions such as respiratory illness.___The number of medical professionals getting infected with the fast-spreading COVID-19 in Pennsylvania is growing.St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia closed its trauma department and closed its intensive care unit to new admissions after a physician was diagnosed with the illness.The physician, who worked in the intensive care unit last Monday through Wednesday, did not acquire the infection in the hospital, the hospital's acting CEO, Ron Dreskin, said in letter posted on the hospital's website.The case at St. Christopher's follows reports in recent days that a Lehigh Valley Health Network staffer and a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cardiologist had met with patients before testing positive.St. Christopher's intensive care unit staff will wear protective equipment, including gowns, gloves, eye protection and masks when they are treating patients. The unit's staff will wear surgical masks when they are outside of patient rooms, the hospital said.Meanwhile, hospital systems are increasingly restricting hospital visits and opening local testing sites.___The Wolf administration's definition of nonessential businesses includes community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls, except for pharmacies or other health care facilities within retail operations.Restaurants are to remain open for carry-out and delivery orders, and shut down dine-in service.In Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday ordered a two-week halt to all nonessential business activity and city government operations in the city of 1.6 million people.Kenney asked that residents and businesses observe the restrictions, and said he understood that it could have devastating effects on them."We are aware that this will disrupt life in Philadelphia and we do not make these changes lightly," Kenney said in an address from City Hall.His administration said essential businesses include grocery stores, banks, gas stations, big box stores, day cares, pharmacies and hardware stores, or stores that sell a range of consumer goods. Restaurants and bars in Philadelphia cannot have dine-in service, but can still offer takeout and delivery options.Wolf on Friday ordered the closure of all schools statewide and a no-visitor policy at all state prisons and licensed nursing homes statewide.He also ordered staff in the Capitol complex in Harrisburg to work from home, if they are able. In Pittsburgh, city officials on Sunday announced a ban on public gatherings of 50 people or more.Wolf also ordered all all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers to close effective 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Sales at www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com will cease at 5:00 PM Monday."This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth," said Board Chairman Tim Holden. "But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount."___The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said that cash and credit cards will not be accepted at any interchange statewide beginning Monday at 8 p.m. The measure is designed to keep travelers safe, so that they don't need to stop at tollbooths or interact with tolling personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said.All tolls will be assessed electronically via E-ZPass or the turnpike's Toll By Plate program. Travelers are being asked to travel at posted speed limits through tolling points and pay attention when going through interchanges.___The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is giving the chief judges in each county authority to close down court facilities and suspend time limits that normally apply to court proceedings. The high court acted Monday and provided the emergency powers through April 14. The order, however, doesn't affect criminal defendants' right to speedy trials.___Members of the Pennsylvania House are coming to Harrisburg for a Monday afternoon voting session, but Democratic leaders say it is unneeded and puts health at risk.Minority Leader Frank Dermody, D-Allegheny, said in a email to fellow lawmakers Sunday night that Republican leaders were insisting on swearing in a newly elected member and voting for COVID-19 legislation that the Wolf administration has said it does not need.Among the possible topics for debate are House rules changes to allow the chamber to conduct business remotely. Dermody said Democrats "have significant concerns" with the Republican-drafted proposals.House Speaker Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, told members that Wolf has requested legislation to be moved, although Wolf said Friday there was nothing his agencies needed.Tuesday and Wednesday voting sessions were possible in the state Senate to address funding, schools and employment issues related to the virus, a Senate GOP spokeswoman said.Meanwhile, three elections to fill vacancies in the House were expected to go forward as scheduled Tuesday.House Republican leaders on Sunday said they based their decision not to postpone the elections in part on the fact that absentee balloting is already underway.All three seats are open because the previous occupants, all Republicans, were elected to other positions last fall. 