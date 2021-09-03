tornado

Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pennsylvania

The video was taken on the roof of the Dow Chemical plant in Bristol, Bucks County.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pa.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tony Citara was at work in Bucks County Wednesday when he went on the roof with his phone to record a tornado sweeping through the area.

Citara was at the Dow Chemical plant, formerly Rohm and Haas, at Route 413 & Old Route 13 in Bristol when he saw the tornado right in front of him.

In the video that has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook, Citara alerted one of his coworkers over a walkie-talkie.

"John, come up here quick, quick, quick! There's one crossing over the Delaware," Citara said.

As Citara continued to record, the tornado twirled and twirled as it crossed the Delaware River; at one point, the tornado's direction appeared to aim right toward Citara.

"It looks like it's coming right towards the plant, dude," Citara told his coworker.

RELATED: Major flooding in Philadelphia and surrounding areas; 7 tornadoes confirmed
EMBED More News Videos

Some homes were utterly destroyed, some were badly damaged, while others were barely touched by a tornado that hit Mullica Hill, New Jersey



Citara could not believe what he was seeing, letting out a few expletives.

The tornado then went back up as Citara let out a laugh of disbelief, with some relief as well.

Citara said everyone at the plant was safe.

The EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Edgewater Park, New Jersey.

According to the National Weather Service, at least seven tornadoes touched down in New Jersey and suburban Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.

In a preliminary rating by the National Weather Service, a tornado that tore through Mullica Hill, New Jersey has been deemed consistent with an EF-3 rating with max winds of 150 mph.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning after a tornado hit the area during severe storms on Wednesday.



An EF-2 tornado with max winds of 130 mph touched town in Montgomery County, Pa. The twister barreled through Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township into Horsham Township.

Meanwhile, at least four people died from the storm, Montgomery County officials confirm - three in their county and one resident who was driving in Bucks County.

In Buckingham Township, Bucks County, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 100 mph touched down in the area.

An EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph was confirmed in Princeton, New Jersey.

In Upper Makefield Township, Pa., officials said an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph touched down.

The National Weather Service confirmed late Thursday night that the tornado that whipped through Oxford, Pa. was an EF-1 twister with max winds of 95 mph.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbristol boroughhurricane idatornado
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pa.
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.; one of 7 local twisters
7 tornadoes touched down in SE Pa. & NJ: Here's everything we know
Powerful EF-3 tornado rips through Mullica Hill, NJ community
TOP STORIES
Cleanup continues on flooded Vine Street Expressway in Philly
Made In America still on despite historic flooding in Philly
Gov. Tom Wolf tours tornado damage in southeastern Pa.
Chopper 6 over tornado damage in Oxford, Pa.; one of 7 local twisters
Historic flooding in Philly region; 7 local tornadoes
President Biden visits hurricane-ravaged Louisiana
Do not use ivermectin for COVID, doctors and pharmacists warn
Show More
Couple pulled from rubble after buildings collapse in Philly
25 deaths now reported in NJ due to Ida, including 2 in Mercer County
AccuWeather: Floodwaters receding, sunny and nice today
Due to flooding, Philly schools switch to digital learning for Friday
2 men found shot to death in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News