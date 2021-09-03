Video captures tornado moving through Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Citara was at the Dow Chemical plant, formerly Rohm and Haas, at Route 413 & Old Route 13 in Bristol when he saw the tornado right in front of him.
In the video that has been shared over 1,000 times on Facebook, Citara alerted one of his coworkers over a walkie-talkie.
"John, come up here quick, quick, quick! There's one crossing over the Delaware," Citara said.
As Citara continued to record, the tornado twirled and twirled as it crossed the Delaware River; at one point, the tornado's direction appeared to aim right toward Citara.
"It looks like it's coming right towards the plant, dude," Citara told his coworker.
Citara could not believe what he was seeing, letting out a few expletives.
The tornado then went back up as Citara let out a laugh of disbelief, with some relief as well.
Citara said everyone at the plant was safe.
The EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Edgewater Park, New Jersey.
According to the National Weather Service, at least seven tornadoes touched down in New Jersey and suburban Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening.
In a preliminary rating by the National Weather Service, a tornado that tore through Mullica Hill, New Jersey has been deemed consistent with an EF-3 rating with max winds of 150 mph.
An EF-2 tornado with max winds of 130 mph touched town in Montgomery County, Pa. The twister barreled through Fort Washington, Upper Dublin Township into Horsham Township.
Meanwhile, at least four people died from the storm, Montgomery County officials confirm - three in their county and one resident who was driving in Bucks County.
In Buckingham Township, Bucks County, an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 100 mph touched down in the area.
An EF-0 tornado with max winds of 75 mph was confirmed in Princeton, New Jersey.
In Upper Makefield Township, Pa., officials said an EF-1 tornado with max winds of 90 mph touched down.
The National Weather Service confirmed late Thursday night that the tornado that whipped through Oxford, Pa. was an EF-1 twister with max winds of 95 mph.