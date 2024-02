Car crash involving crane shuts down portion of Pa. Turnpike in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are responding after a car crash involving a crane took place on the Pennsylvania Turnpike near Exit 351 in Bensalem.

Officers have not said whether any injuries are involved.

The right lane of the turnpike is closed and the westbound off-ramp at Exit 351 is closed, officials say.

