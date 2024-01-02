Toll hike will soon go into effect for drivers who use Pennsylvania Turnpike

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A toll hike is set to take effect for the thousands who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

As of Sunday, Jan. 7, the price is going up by 5%.

"It's crazy, everything is so expensive nowadays, I can't afford it. It's crazy," one driver told Action News. "The thing is, you can't stop driving, so what do you do?"

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The price hikes are mandated by lawmakers so there isn't much drivers can do about it.

"Yeah, we try to avoid it. Try to avoid all the fees, try to stay local and take the main roads," said Daniel Boyd of East Norriton, Pennsylvania.

"Who am I paying increased tolls if the roads were in disrepair? This time of year the roads are horrible," said Ernie Neve of Plymouth Meeting.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission is also making changes. The 21-year-old frequency-based commuter discount is gone on their eight toll bridges.

Along with that, E-ZPass drivers of class one vehicles will pay 25 cents more.

Just another added cost for drivers who say they will adapt, but everything just seems to be getting more expensive.

"I have two boys who play travel hockey, so we're on the road a lot. Turnpike, other toll roads. There's no end in sight," said Neve.

The toll commission approved this latest hike in August.

The extra funds will go towards maintenance.