Pa. ranks 4th in overall wine production in US

The state now ranks fourth for overall production across the U.S., which is up from 5th place in 2018.

PHILADELPHIA -- Wine production is up in Pennsylvania.

Grape production has grown by about 970 tons per year since then.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture found the industry provides more than 10,000 jobs. It also contributes more than one-and-a-half billion dollars to the state's economy each year.