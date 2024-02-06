Perkiomen Valley School Board to decide if controversial bathroom policy should be reversed

The policy states students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth.

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A controversial school bathroom policy is once again up for debate in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The Perkiomen Valley School Board met on Monday night to discuss the possibility of reversing Policy 720, which was implement back in October.

The policy states students must use restrooms and locker rooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth. It prohibits transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identities.

"We're asking children to give up their right for privacy, something I'm fairly certain most adults in this room are not willing to do," said one parent during Monday night's school board meeting.

"I have not heard about any harm done in the four years that trans students were allowed to use the bathroom aligned with their gender. And no one objected until someone decided to make it a political issue," said another parent.

The policy also opens single-use bathrooms, previously only available to teachers, to all students and staff regardless of gender.

After a nearly four-hour meeting Monday night, the board decided there would no further discussion or comment on the current policy and tabled the agenda item and vote until next week at 7 p.m.