Former South Jersey teacher charged with criminal sexual contact

MAYS LANDING, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former teacher in South Jersey is accused of having inappropriate relationships with students, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was charged with multiple counts of endangering the welfare of a child, criminal sexual contact and official misconduct on Tuesday.

Authorities say Thompson was a teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT).

The investigation began earlier this year when authorities say a student disclosed several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Thompson.

"The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit, along with the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office, began an investigation which uncovered multiple complaints from other students at the school," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Thompson, who is no longer employed by ACIT, was taken into custody in Galloway and transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800.