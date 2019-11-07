cute animals

Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose

LACOMBE, Louisiana -- Mr. Biscuit the border collie showed off his sporting prowess when he effortlessly used his nose to nail a two-point shot while playing basketball with his owner Kyle Shaw.

RELATED: Dog helps puppy climb over pet gate in search of tasty snack

Shaw explains on Mr. Biscuit's Facebook page that the adorable pup that can add, subtract, multiply and divide. Shooting hoops is just one of Mr Biscuit's many tricks, which range from 'reading' playing cards to riding a skateboard.

Shaw said he taught the dog to self-motivate to learn the tricks. "I use verbal and hand cues to let him know he's doing the right thing... it's the interaction and attention (the trick itself) that motivates him, not the food!"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetscute animalsdogbasketballabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Dog helps puppy climb over gate in search of tasty snack
Candy apple confection at Disney World lures drooling dog
CUTE ANIMALS
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Fur-ever friends! Cheetah cub and dog have a sleepover
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 10, shot in head while walking home from school: Police
Woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase: Police
Police release surveillance video of suspect in Fox Chase homicide
More victims of alleged fake cancer patient come forward
Lawyer: Sean Kratz an "idiot" who was terrified of "lunatic" cousin
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Show More
Officials warn of spike in hepatitis A cases across New Jersey
4-year-old dies after falling from second-floor window in Philadelphia
Man accused of killing parents with knife, bats extradited to NJ
AccuWeather: Rain Tomorrow Evening, Bitter Cold To Follow
Cause of fire at Pocono Manor Resort still undetermined
More TOP STORIES News