pet rescue

Canadian firefighters rescue small dog stuck in family's reclining sofa

KAMLOOPS, British Columbia -- A team of Canadian firefighters helped save the day for a family and their little dog named Bean.

Earlier this week, Bean's mom called the Kamloops Fire Department in British Columbia saying her pooch got her head stuck in a reclining sofa.

Her head was in the reclining mechanism of the couch, according to the fire department

She shared the whole the experience on Facebook.



She said the firefighters arrived within minutes of her call.

"They were really calm and really cared about Bean's safety. We are very thankful for a great crew in this city," she posted.

And in a lighthearted remark the fire department posted "we are happy to report that Bean, her owners, and the couch are all doing just fine today."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsanimal rescuerescuepet rescuedogu.s. & worldfirefighters
PET RESCUE
Toothless dog brings smiles to dental patients
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
Post-it note art raises money for animal shelters
Biden will bring 1st rescue dog to White House
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police rescue two women during barricade situation in Southwest Philadelphia
Double homicide investigation in Edgewater Park, N.J.
11-year-old boy shot, killed in Oxford Circle double shooting
7 people shot in Fishtown; 4 in critical condition
Shooting leaves 18-year-old man dead in Frankford: Police
Pa. mom of 6 killed in North Carolina road rage shooting: Police
2 dead, 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings
Show More
South Jersey comfort dogs head to Boulder, Co.
Sharrie Williams on Good Morning America
Mom fights to bring pregnant daughter's killer to justice
AccuWeather forecast
Victim of NE Philly murder was a Ph.D student, former Miss Nigeria
More TOP STORIES News