U.S. & WORLD

Kitty cop! This Mich. police department is on the hunt for a police cat

EMBED </>More Videos

Move over, canines: it's time for a police feline. (WXYZ-TV)

TROY, Mich. --
A Michigan police department is on the hunt for its newest member, who just happens to be a cat.

The Troy Police Department's quest for a police feline began in March when the department put out a challenge to its Twitter followers: if their account had 10,000 followers by April, they'd adopt a police cat.

It took just a week for the department to reach that goal.

They then partnered with the local Humane Society to identify cats suitable for the job, and they introduced the candidates during a press event on Friday.

"We're looking at them for their temperament, their demeanor -- can they be a community outreach cat? That's what we're looking for, " Troy Police Sgt. Megan Lehman told WYXZ-TV in Detroit.

The department later said that they had selected one of the cats to join the force, but they will not announce the winner until the feline reaches the adoption weight required by the Humane Society.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscatsfun stuffbuzzworthyu.s. & worldwhat's trendingMichigan
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
PETS & ANIMALS
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Kittens begin early preparations for Kitten Bowl VI
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News