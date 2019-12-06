Philadelphia animal rescue in need of blankets, towels

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia is asking for help following a pipe emergency at their facility.
The shelter is asking for donations of blankets, towels, and sheets after their yard was dug up to fix a leak.
Morris says they can't do laundry and need supplies to keep the animals warm this weekend.
Anyone who wants to help can drop off clean linens at the shelter at 12th and Lombard streets until 7 p.m. Friday, or from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
You can also donate some through their Amazon wishlist.
