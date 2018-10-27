Shelter Me: Philadoptables

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It's one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Philadoptables rounds up some of the region's hottest hunks and pairs them with rescue animals for their Hunks and Hounds Calendar.
And this year's calendar does not disappoint.
"We have more than 13 hunks cause one months is a whole team of men and kittens, heart breaking I know," says Michelle Helms.
Allen Green posed with two dogs that he and his wife rescued from local shelters.
"That's all I think any of these animals want, is someone to love them," says Green.
He also filmed this year's behind the scenes video.
"Fun, very much fun. It's great meeting other people who are very much into the cause as well," Green says.
The proceeds from the calendar go to helping homeless animals like Lucy.
"She is a 41-pound pitbull terrier mix found as a stray," Sandy Boyle says. "She's full of energy, will make a great running partner, and she is spayed and all ready to be adopted."
Ochoco was found abandoned at the Pennsylvania SPCA and has been with Philadoptables since mid-September and is super friendly.
Slim Jim is a little purring machine who is snuggly and will make a great friend.
Then there is Ringo, and upbeat 10-year-old pitbull. He was living in a loving home for eight years when his family suffered a terrible tragedy. Now, he's looking for a new home to share his enthusiasm and love.
For more, visit the Philadoptables website.
