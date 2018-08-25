Shelter Me: To Love A Canine

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) --To Love A Canine, or TLC, is based in Malvern.
"The number one thing we do is save lives," says Tracy Long, Executive Director of To Love A Canine.
The rescue operates through an extensive foster network.
"We take dogs from high kill shelters out of the south and local shelters, and we also take in some owner surrenders," says Long.
Their mission is simple, connect dogs with families.
"We promise them a better tomorrow, so we give them that," Long says.
TLC will be staging its biggest fundraiser of the year on September 23.
"It's our annual Miles for Mutts, which is 5K, one mile, fun walk," says Long.
It's at Wilson Park Farm in Wayne.
"It's a great day, we'll have all kinds of vendors," Long says.
And it helps the rescue help puppies like Bob.
"He is a lab mix, he's about three-months-old," says Long.
Bob came from a shelter in Mississippi.
"He's really super sweet, and he's smart. He has a great personality, he's a firecracker," Long says.
Bella is a four-month-old Shepherd mix.
"No one told her she only has three legs, didn't slow her down at all," says Long.
Bella lost her leg when she and her litter mates were attacked by coyotes in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Now she's very healthy and ready to be adopted," Long says.
Stallone came from a shelter in West Virginia, and the one-year-old has special needs.
"He has Diabetes Insipidus, which requires him to have specially compounded eye drops. It's very manageable and he will make a great pet," says Long.
For more, visit the To Love A Canine website.
If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.
