SHELTER ME

Shelter Me: To Love A Canine

EMBED </>More Videos

Shelter Me: To Love A Canine. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

By
MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) --
To Love A Canine, or TLC, is based in Malvern.

"The number one thing we do is save lives," says Tracy Long, Executive Director of To Love A Canine.

The rescue operates through an extensive foster network.

"We take dogs from high kill shelters out of the south and local shelters, and we also take in some owner surrenders," says Long.

Their mission is simple, connect dogs with families.

"We promise them a better tomorrow, so we give them that," Long says.

TLC will be staging its biggest fundraiser of the year on September 23.

"It's our annual Miles for Mutts, which is 5K, one mile, fun walk," says Long.

It's at Wilson Park Farm in Wayne.

"It's a great day, we'll have all kinds of vendors," Long says.

And it helps the rescue help puppies like Bob.

"He is a lab mix, he's about three-months-old," says Long.

Bob came from a shelter in Mississippi.

"He's really super sweet, and he's smart. He has a great personality, he's a firecracker," Long says.

Bella is a four-month-old Shepherd mix.

"No one told her she only has three legs, didn't slow her down at all," says Long.

Bella lost her leg when she and her litter mates were attacked by coyotes in Memphis, Tennessee.

"Now she's very healthy and ready to be adopted," Long says.

Stallone came from a shelter in West Virginia, and the one-year-old has special needs.

"He has Diabetes Insipidus, which requires him to have specially compounded eye drops. It's very manageable and he will make a great pet," says Long.
For more, visit the To Love A Canine website.

If you have a shelter story you'd like us to share, post a picture and some details on one of our social pages. Be sure to use the hashtag 6abc Shelter Me.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsShelter Meanimalsdogscatskittens
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHELTER ME
Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue
Shelter Me: Main Line Animal Rescue
Watch FYI Philly: A final summer checklist of things to do and places to eat
Shelter Me: Friends with Vets
More Shelter Me
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear walks into hotel that inspired 'The Shining'
Philadelphia Zoo celebrates baby gorilla Amani's birthday
VIDEO: Whale watchers get soaked off Alaskan coast
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Man charged with killing girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter in Blackwood
Nearly 100 pounds of cocaine seized at Delaware port
Pope visits Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia
Show More
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
3 suspects charged in death of girl, 9, hit by stray bullet in Bridgeton
Man hospitalized after shooting in Trenton
Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death
Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans
More News