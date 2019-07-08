Pets & Animals

Dog owners prefer smooches with pooches over their partners

How close is too close when it comes to loving our pets?

A new survey finds 52% of people admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner.

In addition, 52% also said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.

Riley's Organics, which conducted the survey, said the results aren't that surprising because 94% of those surveyed consider their dog to be one of their best friends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsocietylovedogpet care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Philly officer apparently killed wife, himself inside home
Ship involved in $1.3 billion cocaine bust at Philly port seized
Couple, adult daughter killed in NJ crash; son hospitalized
Billionaire financier accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
3-year-old girl killed at New Jersey campground identified
Philadelphia Federal Credit Union confirms security breach
Man found dead in bathtub after being missing for weeks
Show More
Man shot following fistfight outside of Delco mini-mart
Police: Woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Center City
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
3 arrested, 1 sought after barricade situation inside Sprint store
AccuWeather: Damp and Humid Early, Nicer Later Today
More TOP STORIES News