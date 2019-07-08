How close is too close when it comes to loving our pets?
A new survey finds 52% of people admitted to kissing their dog more than their partner.
In addition, 52% also said they prefer to sleep in bed with their dog over their partner.
Riley's Organics, which conducted the survey, said the results aren't that surprising because 94% of those surveyed consider their dog to be one of their best friends.
Dog owners prefer smooches with pooches over their partners
