VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 3 bear cubs from dumpster

3 bear cubs rescued from dumpster. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 3, 2018.

Three bear cubs had to be rescued from their midnight dumpster dive.

It happened at a convenient place right outside a fire station in Reno, Nevada.

The firefighters woke up to the noise of a garbage bin tipping over back on Saturday night.

The firefighters used a long pole to help open the garbage bin so the three bears could escape and run back into the woods.

