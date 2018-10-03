VIDEO: Firefighters rescue 3 bear cubs from dumpster

Three bear cubs had to be rescued from their midnight dumpster dive.
It happened at a convenient place right outside a fire station in Reno, Nevada.
The firefighters woke up to the noise of a garbage bin tipping over back on Saturday night.
The firefighters used a long pole to help open the garbage bin so the three bears could escape and run back into the woods.
