How to fight rising energy costs amid PGW delivery rate increase

According to PGW, this could increase the average customer bill by about $12 each month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Starting Wednesday, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) customers will pay about 16% less for natural gas.

Don't get used to those savings just yet, however. PGW is now requesting permission to increase the other part of your bill; the delivery charge.

We have some ways you can reduce the energy costs in your home, and it starts with a program offered by utilities like PGW and PECO.

"It'll assess your appliances, and then it'll take a look at your light bulbs. If you don't have the new efficient LED type, it'll put those in for you," explained Nick Willoughby of CMC Energy Services.

For low-income residents, the program is free, and assessments can save up to 22% off your monthly bill.

"There's a data tag right here on the side (referring to the inside of the refrigerator) that gives you the age and the size, and so that's just what we're looking for. All this goes into a program, which will then calculate her kilowatt hour use per month," Willoughby said.

Your heater and air conditioning units are also assessed.

"If it's older than about 10 years, or it's just not efficient, we do have a program to replace those," he added.

PGW reminded customers they can visit one of 16 energy centers in Philadelphia where you can apply for LIHEAP, learn energy-saving tips, and get other help to lower your monthly bills.

It also has a program called EnergySense, which offers rebates to go green. The rebates are available now until August 31, 2023, on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get an instant rebate of up to $70 for buying a programmable thermostat for as little as $80.

Low-income customers can also get free smart thermostats and installation.

Other energy saving tips include: