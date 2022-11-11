'PHRIENDS' Murder Mystery show comes to Counter Culture

In this show, the friends are trading the Big Apple for the City Of Brotherly Love to visit the coffee shop "Fairmount Perk."

This new Philly-centric show at Counter Culture features lots of drama and even bigger laughs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you love the hit show 'Friends,' and you're looking for a fun night out with your friends, there's an interactive murder mystery playing right now on South Street.

Following Without a Cue's popular 'Golden Girls Murder Mystery' show, they're back in Philadelphia with some more familiar friends.

Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Joey are now 'PHFRIENDS,' with a PH of course.

"Remember, this is a parody show, which is a lot of fun. It's going to be funny," says Monica Fotusky, who plays "Janice."

The show is also interactive.

"There's a scavenger hunt that you get to do on your on your phone and there are clues you can gather as well," says Jen Jaynes, who plays "Rachel."

But, this isn't all cappuccinos and cookies. This show is a whodunit, and it's up to the audience to solve it.

"Something big is going to happen," Jaynes says. "If you are the special person in the audience who solves it correctly, you're going to win a prize."

Without A Cue's PHRIENDS runs through December 20.