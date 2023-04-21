PHILADANCO returns to Philadelphia with new show, 'Moving ... Beyond Forward'

This weekend, they're ready to fill the seats at the Kimmel Cultural Campus for a home crowd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's very own dance company, PHILADANCO, is returning to the Kimmel Cultural Campus Friday night for a weekend packed with "electrifying" performances.

PHILADANCO's newest show, 'Moving...Beyond Forward' opens Friday at the Perelman Theater.

They're performing a brand new show that includes new two pieces, which are world premieres.

"It's going to take you on a journey," says Artistic Director Kim Bears-Bailey. "We have four amazing choreographers: Milton Meyers Ray Mercer, Tommie-Waheed Evans, and Philly's own Rennie Harris. There's something exciting for everyone. It's going to tingle your tastebuds. I'm just so excited."

Some of the dancers are also homegrown, and the company says this show is high-energy and full of speed, stamina, and grace.

"You have to experience it live," Bears-Bailey says. "There's nothing like it. The dancers want to give you their hearts, their energy, and their talents. They want to give you the stories that the choreographers have created."

"We want to see every seat filled," she continued. "We get that when we leave Philly, and we want that at home."

The show runs through Sunday inside the Kimmel Center at the Perelman Theater.