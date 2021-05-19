sports flash

NBA Playoffs: 76ers enter the postseason with these odds

By
NBA Playoffs: 76ers enter the postseason with these odds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's an exciting time in Philadelphia, the playoffs are back in town.

We'll have real live postseason basketball back at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday with a team that has real live championship aspirations.

The Sixers begin their quest as the number one seed in the east with home-court advantage throughout.

And another advantage? A week to prepare.

Forget the fact they didn't know their opponent right away. These guys barely got any practice time this season because of the crazy COVID-19 schedule. So they're using this time wisely.

Jamie Apody goes one on one with Sixers guard Seth Curry to talk about the team and his new wine.



"This period and time I think is good for us to maintain our health and rest, and at the same time to be able to get some good work in," said Sixers forward Tobias Harris.

You ask why is practice so important? Remember, this is a new team. Lots of new pieces. A new head coach. It's easy to forget that when it all happened during a pandemic that feels like it's been going on for a decade.

According to Draft Kings, the Sixers enter the playoffs with the fourth-best odds to win it all. But, they have the most dominant player on the planet -- Joel Embiid -- when he's healthy.

So the rest should prove invaluable. And remember, on June 11 the Wells Fargo Center can welcome back fans at full capacity. The odds are the Sixers should still be rolling.

