Ben Simmons' status still undetermined for Sixers final preseason game

Simmons should be cleared by Friday to re-join the team.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sixers all-star Ben Simmons was expected to work out Wednesday on his own at team headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.

While he has not spoken to or met with his teammates yet, he did speak with head coach Doc Rivers yesterday.

Rivers said his meetings went well with Simmons, but he still doesn't know where his heart is or if he will even play.

"Who knows?" said Rivers. "I can't get in anyone's head."

Simmons is currently going through NBA COVID protocols to be able to re-join the team.

The big question is, does he owe teammates an apology for refusing to play and demanding a trade?

"If he does, he does. If he doesn't, he doesn't. That doesn't matter at this point. We just want everybody to come here and show up and do their part, do their job," said Sixers forward Danny Green. "I'm not asking him to do anything differently than what he normally does because what he normally does we're normally effective."

Simmons should be cleared by Friday to re-join the team.

The Sixers will be in Detroit for their final preseason game. It's still unknown at this time whether or not Simmons will join the team in Detroit or even play in that game.

