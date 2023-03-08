Group of juveniles attack Center City employee, ransack business

A group of juveniles ransacked a Center City Philadelphia business and attacked an employee on Tuesday night.

The attack is one of a slew of recent incidents that have involved a large group.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A group of juveniles ransacked a Center City Philadelphia business and attacked an employee on Tuesday night.

It happened at 10th and Chestnut streets just after 6 p.m.

The employee tells Action News one or two of the suspects held the front door closed while others stole hookahs and damaged merchandise.

Roughly 15 to 20 juveniles were reportedly involved in the incident.

The attack is one of a slew of recent incidents that have involved a large group.

Philadelphia police are seeking eight suspects for brutally attacking a woman just a block from City Hall. Video of the incident was released on Tuesday morning.

The assault happened at 15th and Chestnut around 7:12 p.m. on Feb. 23.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was knocked down by a group of people.

SEE ALSO: 8 suspects sought after woman brutally assaulted near Philadelphia City Hall

The suspects then beat the victim until she was unconscious. The video shows at least one suspect stomping on her.

The group then walks away. One of the suspects picks up a bike off the ground while leaving. Surveillance images show several suspects using bikes.

"Kids don't have nothing to do and their parents need to get more involved with what they do when they leave the house every day," said Jamal Butler, who was walking in the area of the beating.

Police released still pictures of each of the eight suspects in hopes of identifying those responsible. All of the attackers appeared to be young.

Data from the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows assaults have been on the rise in the area of the attack. In the last three years, there has been an average of 180 assaults per year. But in the last 12 months, there have been more than 200.

"We probably need more foot patrol and more things for these kids to do," said Butler.

There was no word on any possible motive for this assault.

The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body.

Police are also still searching for the suspects of a February 5 attack in the well-lit block of 18th and Addison streets near Rittenhouse Square.

The female victim was violently shoved to the ground and for nearly a minute she was punched and kicked repeatedly and robbed.

Images captured some of the suspects using her credit cards at various stores.

Police are looking to see if any of these recent attacks are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

SEE ALSO: 4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia