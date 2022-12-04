Second woman speaks out after brutal, unprovoked attack in Center City

"I sat down and immediately a woman jumped up and started attacking me," said the Villanova student.

A second victim has come forward to say she was brutally attacked in Center City. Police are still searching for the suspect.

A second victim has come forward to say she was brutally attacked in Center City Philadelphia.

All of the victims are young college-aged women who police say are being assaulted at random.

The latest victim to come forward says she was punched several times in a completely unprovoked attack.

"I sat down and immediately a woman jumped up and started attacking me. She was screaming at me to 'get out.' She slammed my head into the glass," recalled Villanova University student, Hannah.

Hannah, who is 23 years old, asked Action News not to use her last name.

It happened around 12 p.m. on November 20 on the Market-Frankford Line in the area of 15th and Market streets.

The attack happened in broad daylight and in front of a train full of passengers.

"No one asked me if I needed any help. No one asked if I was OK. No one stepped in. It was crazy. There was so many bystanders and no one did anything," said Hannah.

Startled and bruised, she immediately left, but not before snapping a clear photo police are now using as part of their investigation.

Philadelphia police are also investigating two other attacks: one that happened the same day on Broad and Spruce streets.

Action News spoke exclusively to the victim, a 23-year-old University of Pennsylvania student.

"I saw the video and I said, 'that's the same exact woman,' and saw she was also 23 years old going to Penn, and I said I'm 23-year-old, I go to school in the city," said Hannah.

Both victims are speaking out in hopes of preventing this from happening again.

"I carry pepper spray with me constantly now. It used to be on my purse, now I'm usually holding it. I'm probably going to take some self-defense classes. I recommend all women in the city to take self-defense classes," said Hannah.

