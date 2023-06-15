Suspects sought for car rental thefts around Philadelphia Int'l Airport

An investigation is underway into an organized stolen rental car ring.

Since January there have been nearly 25 of these robberies at car rental agencies around the Philadelphia International Airport.

Police released this surveillance video showing how the operation works on Thursday.

In a number of the crimes, one of the suspects points a gun at the attendant before they drive off in a handful of the stolen cars.

If you have any information on the thefts contact Philadelphia police.