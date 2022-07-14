Carjacking suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle on the 4200 block of Old York Road Thursday afternoon.The suspect was later spotted around 4:30 p.m. in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.Officials say the suspect ultimately crashed at Mascher Street near Indiana Avenue while trying to elude police.The view from Chopper 6 showed at least four vehicles damaged in the wreck.At least one person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.The suspect has not been identified.