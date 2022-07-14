carjacking

Carjacking suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill neighborhood

The view from Chopper 6 showed at least four vehicles damaged in the wreck at Mascher Street near Indiana Avenue.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A carjacking suspect was taken into custody after a multi-vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Fairhill section.

Police say the suspect carjacked a vehicle on the 4200 block of Old York Road Thursday afternoon.

The suspect was later spotted around 4:30 p.m. in the city's Fairhill neighborhood.

Officials say the suspect ultimately crashed at Mascher Street near Indiana Avenue while trying to elude police.

At least one person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been identified.

