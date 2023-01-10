Police search for suspects in Hunting Park robbery, carjacking

New surveillance video shows three suspects approach the victim in front of a Wingstop.

Philadelphia police released surveillance video of a carjacking in Hunting Park on January 2.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking in Hunting Park from earlier this month.

The crime happened on January 2 at a shopping center in the 2900 block of Roberts Avenue.

According to police, the 27-year-old victim pulled up and double parked in front of a Wingstop restaurant.

Surveillance video shows a blue Mazda circling the parking lot and pulling up behind the victim.

When the victim comes back to his car, three suspects are seen getting out of the Mazda and robbing him.

Anyone who has information about the crime or suspects is asked to call police.

