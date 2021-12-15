Video captures suspect trying to steal delivery driver's car in Philadelphia

Surveillance footage captures a dramatic and tense situation between a food delivery driver, and an attempted carjacking suspect.



PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It took only seconds for a suspect to try and steal a delivery driver's car in Philadelphia's Francisville section over the weekend.Around 3 p.m. Saturday, a man had to fight to keep his car while delivering food along the 800 block of North Uber Street.Video shows the brazen incident as the suspect jumps into the car just as the worker walks to a nearby home.The delivery driver was quick to act and ran back to his car. He attempted to pull the person out of his vehicle, and that's when neighbors started to gather alongside him to help, including Eric O'Callaghan who called the police."It makes me worried. What are you supposed to do in that scenario, especially if 911 is ringing for a minute and a half?" asked O'Callaghan.No serious injuries were reported, but according to O'Callaghan, the suspect stuck around for a bit after the theft was foiled."He hung around and I don't know why he thought he should do that. It just seemed like a stupid, dangerous thing to do," O'Callaghan said.People along the block agree that something needs to be done about the uptick in violence and string of carjackings."There's been a lot of robberies with carjackings in Philadelphia, and they need to do something about that," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.Some neighbors told Action News they are grateful people heard the situation unfold so they could get outside and help. However, they said they don't feel safe anymore."It could have happened to me. I was coming home at 3 o'clock in the afternoon in broad daylight. I don't know what's going on in this neighborhood or any other neighborhood. There's just a lot of stuff going on that needs to be addressed," one neighbor explained.Residents on the block said when police arrived, they were dressed in street clothes and in an unmarked vehicle. However, when Action News reached out to the Philadelphia police, they said there were no reports on this incident.