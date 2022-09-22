Caught on video: Police issue warning after mother, daughter carjacked in driveway

Caught on video: A carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are seeing more carjackings in "suburban style" neighborhoods of Philadelphia as suspects become more brazen.

On Monday, a carjacker stole an SUV from a driveway as a mother and daughter were headed out for work and school in Northeast Philadelphia.

The man carrying a gun, wearing all black and purple surgical gloves, is seen on video lying in wait. He jumped out from behind a neighboring car to carjack the mother and daughter.

The suspect drove off in the SUV. Police say the victims were not injured.

As police search for the suspects, they're issuing a warning as we enter into fall and cooler morning temperatures: remote starting your car may illicit unwelcome attention from carjackers.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton says the suspects may have been tipped off that someone would soon come out as one lurked near an already idling car.

"(The victim) starts her vehicle through her phone app. The victim's daughter comes out and is confronted by that suspect," said Layton.

Less than a half hour later, a few blocks away, a 16-year-old girl was carjacked along the 1900 block of Bluegrass Road.

"The suburban style areas, they are areas being targeted because people get complacent. They think, 'well this is my driveway, this isn't going to happen in my driveway," said Layton.

The Action News data journalism team found the early morning hours are a less likely time for carjackers to strike with only 18% of carjacking incidents. The time between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. is when more than half of the carjackings take place in the city.

Inspector Layton warns, "A lot of these are happening on their blocks, the blocks that people live. They think that they're safe there, they're complacent."

Police recovered the SUV stolen from Maxwell Place and examined it for fingerprints.

Investigators have not recovered the car stolen from the 16-year-old girl later that morning.

The investigation continues into who is responsible.