Man visiting girlfriend shot during Logan carjacking, suspect remains on the loose

A 40-year-old driver was shot during a carjacking in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Another driver has been shot in what has become an epidemic of carjackings in Philadelphia.

The latest confrontation happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Ogontz Avenue at Roselyn Street in Logan.

Arriving officers found a 40-year-old male lying on the road with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Medics took him to Einstien Medical Center where he's listed in stable condition.

Police say he was in the area visiting his girlfriend.

The victim was able to tell police that he was robbed at gunpoint and then shot.

He said the two suspects then fled in his 2007 black Honda CRV.

"We know two shots were fired from a semi-automatic gun. Where the spent shell casings were found was just a few feet away from where the victim was lying on the highway, so it appears the shooter or shooters were very close to the victim when the two shots were fired," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police are continuing to search for the suspects. Investigators say they found several private surveillance cameras on the block.

Carjackings in the city are up more than 50 percent over 2021.

The District Attorney's office has formed a carjacking unit because those crimes have spiked so much, many of them involving guns.

