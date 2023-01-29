Carjacking suspect in critical condition after being shot by victim: Police

Police say the suspect approached the victim who was sitting in a vehicle.

Police say the victim fired a gun through the windshield, shattering the vehicle's glass and hitting the suspect in the chest.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a carjacking victim in Philadelphia shot the suspect who was trying to steal a vehicle.

It happened late Saturday night at North Mascher and West Berks streets in Kensington.

Police say the suspect then ran to Frankford Avenue and East Palmer Street where he collapsed.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

