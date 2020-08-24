high school sports

No fall sports for 17 Archdiocesan high schools in Philadelphia region

Families and students of the 17 Archdiocesan high schools received official noticed from the school on Monday.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All Catholic high schools in the Philadelphia region will not participate in fall sports due to the coronavirus, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced.

Families and students of the 17 Archdiocesan high schools received official notice from the school on Monday.

"After much careful thought, consultation, and prayer a decision has been reached that all of our high schools will opt-out of participation in interscholastic competition for the fall 2020 season," a portion of the letter read.

No decision has been made on spring sports.

"We are confident that PIAA will seek to provide alternative solutions for those entities opting out of fall programs in the coming semester. The pandemic has made every aspect of life unpredictable for all of us over the past several months. As we continue to live in a time of uncertainty, it would be imprudent to speculate regarding an exact time when competitions will resume or regarding the status of spring semester athletics. In keeping with our commitment, we will share timely information with you about developments and decisions affecting our schools," added the Archdioceses of Philadelphia.


READ MORE: PIAA OKs fall sports at Pennsylvania schools, despite governor's recommendation

Just last week, the board of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association voted 25-5 to allow high school football, soccer, tennis, field hockey and other fall sports to go on as planned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiapennsylvaniaback to schoolaction news sportscoronavirushigh school sports
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
PIAA OKs fall sports for Pennsylvania schools
Pleasantville student athlete tests positive for COVID-19
Montco students rally to save sports this fall: 'Let us play'
Gov. Murphy: Students educated remotely eligible for sports in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
76ers fire coach Brett Brown
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Woman could have leg amputated after illegal street race in South Philly
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
Newtown Square man admits to killing wife, mother: Police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
Show More
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
School bus safety amid the coronavirus pandemic
Phoenixville HS seniors hold first day tailgate
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
More TOP STORIES News